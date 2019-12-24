|
|
Chrysoula Pappas, 63
Worcester - Chrysoula (Tsetsos) Pappas, 63, of Worcester died Saturday, December 21st at home. She leaves her husband, Nicholas Pappas; two sons, Arthur Pappas and Thomas Pappas both of Worcester; her mother, Katherine (Tsiatis) Tstesos; her brother, James Tsetsos and his wife, Ann-Marie and her sister, Helen Eliadis.
She was born in Epirus, Greece the daughter of Thomas and Katherine (Tsiatis) Tsetsos. She was a member of St. Sypridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Chrysoula was a passionate cook and animal lover. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was always willing to help others in need.
Chrysoula was a loving wife to her husband of 45 years and the greatest mom anyone could ask for. She was, and will continue to be, the light of her family's life. A true angel on earth and now in heaven. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the MSPCA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019