Cindy A. Poirier, 57
Sturbridge - Cindy A. (Ryan) Poirier, 57, of Sturbridge, passed away on Friday, October 9th at home after a courageous 4 year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. From her initial terminal cancer diagnosis in 2017, Cindy promised all who knew her that she would someday be the longest living survivor of a Glioblastoma, and she defied many statistics associated with this lethal disease. She was proud to remind family, friends and her medical team that she had accomplished her dream of outliving the typical 12 month prognosis. Her fight was a courageous one.
Cindy leaves her mother, Gloria I. Ryan of Sturbridge; her aunt, Louise (Ryan) Ojerholm and her husband Don of North Brookfield; her aunt and uncle, June and Ray Richard of Myrtle Beach, SC; and several cousins that were more like siblings. She also leaves behind countless friends and loved ones who admire and adore her for all she has shared with them and taught them. She was predeceased by her father, Michael K. Ryan in 2015.
Cindy was born in Southbridge the daughter of Michael K. and Gloria I. (Richard) Ryan. She was a 1981 graduate of Southbridge High School and went on to receive an Associate's degree in Interior Design from Becker College, a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Worcester State University and her MBA from Nichols College. Cindy held several managerial positions of increasing responsibility at Bose Corporation, retiring in 2017 due to illness. Cindy loved her 18 years at Bose and was proud to call the close friends she made through the years as her "Bose family". She was an institution there.
She leaves us with the warmest of memories and with holes in our hearts that cannot be filled by anyone or anything. More telling of Cindy's legacy is not who she leaves behind, but rather what Cindy has left with us – and modeled for us – every day. Relentless determination, indescribable kindness and compassion, a quick and razor-sharp wit, unwavering loyalty, authenticity, leadership and calm in times of turmoil, and grace and grit in perfect harmony. Cindy was a role model for all to emulate and she remains a reminder for each of us to try to be better at the things we so admired about her and that she made look effortless. No matter the setting, Cindy was most times the brightest and most insightful person in the room. Strong-willed but never overbearing, convicted but always open to new ideas, she was the perfect balance of things. Cindy also absorbed the beauty around her. She loved architecture, fine antiques, animals, nature and international travel. To say she was one of a kind would be a profound understatement.
Cindy's funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515 www.secondchanceanimals.org
or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215 www.dana-farber.org
