|
|
Claire Y. (Girouard) Abare
Chelmsford, Acton, Winchendon - Claire Yvette (Girouard) Abare, 94, of Chelmsford, MA and formerly of Acton, MA and Winchendon, MA, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to Robert L. Abare who died in 2011.
Claire leaves her sons, James Abare and wife Ann of Gardner, MA, Lou Abare and wife Suz of Methuen, MA and Tom Abare and wife Debbie of Lunenburg, MA. She was predeceased by her son Gary Abare of Acton, MA. She also leaves her 9 grandchildren, Kristen Shetrawski of Winchendon, MA, Julie Santos of Gardner, MA, Amy Cormier of Ashburnham, MA, Michael Abare of Westford, MA, Bobby Abare of Littleton, MA, Larry Abare of Denver, CO, Thomas Abare of Brookline, MA, Gregory Abare of Lunenburg, MA, Elizabeth Abare of Lunenburg, MA; her 8 great grandchildren, Chelsey Abare, Kaleigh Cormier, Colby Cormier, Garret Shetrawski, Jake Shetrawski, Delaney Santos, Carter Santos, Hailie Oxford and her great-great grandchild Ellisyn Gauvin. She was the sister of the late Ronald Girouard and Lucilla Maurer and leaves her many nieces, nephews and loyal loving friends.
Claire was born and raised in Winchendon, MA, daughter of the late Alfred and Julia (Houle) Girouard. She attended local schools and was a graduate and Secretary of her class at Murdock H.S. She later attended Forsythe Dental School of Boston receiving an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene. She spent a short time as a Dental Hygienist before she devoted all her time to raising her family. In 1961, both Claire and her husband Robert spent 4 years residing in Washington D.C. while Robert held a post in the Interstate Commerce Commission. In 1965, she moved to Acton, MA where both Robert and Claire continued to raise their family. In 1970, Claire began a long career in Real Estate as a Real Estate Agent for a number of local agencies including Acton Country Properties until retiring in 1995. She resided in Acton until moving to Chelmsford, MA in 2014.
Besides taking great pride in raising her family, Claire cherished spending time with her family and friends, especially with all of her grandchildren. She looked forward to summer vacations at Cape Cod and up at "The Wawbeek" on Lake Winnipesaukee. She was an avid reader and enjoyed golfing at the International in Bolton where she was a member for a number of years. Travel with her husband Robert too was a source of adventure. The two of them spent time in Europe, Canada and throughout the United States. She will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend.
Visiting hours Friday, Feb. 22nd 4-8pm at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt 111) Acton. Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 11am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, MA. Casket burial will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claire may be made to: Lazarus House Ministries, 412 Hampshire Street, Lawrence, MA 01841 or (https//lazarushouse.org)
For online condolences and life story please visit memorial page:
www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019