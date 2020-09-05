Claire M. Agnitti, 92
Clinton - Claire M. (Noon) Agnitti, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family and friends, following a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Edmund A. Agnitti, in 2005, and two brothers: Joseph F. Noon and Donald J. Noon, and a sister, Ruth A. Noon.
She leaves her cousins, the Lowe Families of Sterling, and Clinton, among them, her care-giver, Kevin Lowe, Jr.; her godchild, Kathleen Kennedy-Tuttle and her husband, Stanley; many dear friends and neighbors.
Claire was born in Marlborough, daughter of James F. and Katherine A. (Connelly) Noon. She was raised in Hudson and was a graduate of the former Hudson Catholic High School, Class of 1945, and Boston University, Class of 1949, receiving a B.S. in Radiologic Technology.
For nearly 28 years, Claire worked as an X-Ray Technician and Department Manager at Clinton Hospital, and later as Director of Public Relations at the Fallon Clinic for eleven years until her retirement.
Claire was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and dedicated much of her time as a volunteer for the Catholic Charities, and WHEAT. For over 30 years she served as Chair of the Clinton Council on Aging; she was a member of the Clinton Senior Citizens, the Clinton Hospital Guild, and a member of the former Hudson Catholic Daughters and Hudson Catholic Alumni. Claire and her husband Ed, enjoyed many years of traveling together, especially trips to Italy, Ireland, and France, where they visited the burial site of her brother, Joseph, who was killed in action during the Normandy Invasion in 1943.
Claire's funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. There are no calling hours. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required at the church, and cemetery. For those who wish to honor Claire's memory, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
