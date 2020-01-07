|
|
Claire F. (Murphy) Aussant, 96
NORTHBRIDGE - Claire F. (Murphy) Aussant, 96, passed away on Tues. Jan. 7, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehab Center after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Emile J. Aussant who passed away in 2003.
Claire was the dearly beloved Aunt of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Additionally Claire leaves many circles of friends, as well as a legion of feline dependents that would never have survived without her loving care.
Claire was born in Uxbridge on June 6, 1923 to John and Irma (Jones) Murphy, and was the youngest of 5 children whom all predeceased her. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School, and attended Becker College. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church, sang in the choir, and served on their Bereavement Committee.
Claire fed the birds in all seasons, was a fan of classical music, and greatly enjoyed playing bingo, and shopping. Our Aunt will be sorely missed and greatly honored.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Fri. Jan. 10th at 11 am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. Whitinsville will be held prior to Mass from 9:30-10:30 am. Donations in Claire's memory may be made to the . To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020