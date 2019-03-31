|
|
Sister Claire Burns, 90 S.N.D. de N.
WORCESTER - Sister Claire T. Burns, age 90, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center.
Sister was born in Worcester, daughter of William T. and Mary E. (Donohue) Burns.
She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1950 as Sister Claire William. She graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston with a degree in administration. She later earned a master's degree in education at Boston University.
Sister Claire was a teacher at Notre Dame Academy in Worcester, Holy Name High School in Chicopee, Fitton High School in East Boston, St. Mary High School in Cambridge, Hudson Catholic High School, and Marian High School in Worcester. She was also principal of St. James High School in Salem.
After many years in secondary education, Sister Claire began a new ministry of administrative service to Notre Dame affiliated institutions. She was an assistant treasurer before becoming treasurer for the Ipswich Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, later becoming treasurer for the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro followed by the Notre Dame Education Center in Lawrence. More recently, she was transportation coordinator for the Ipswich community of the Sisters of Notre Dame.
Sister was predeceased by her sister Marie K. Burns, her brother William J. Burns and her twin brother George F. Burns.
She leaves a sister-in-law Felice T. Burns of Millbury, many loving nieces and nephews, and her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.
Calling hours are Wednesday, April 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. There will be a prayer service at 2 p.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 30 Jeffrey's Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019