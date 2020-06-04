Claire (Brown) Cavanaugh
1924 - 2020
Claire J. (Brown) Cavanaugh, 95

CHARLTON - Claire J. (Brown) Cavanaugh, 95, passed away on May 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving and devoted children and grandchildren at her home in Charlton, MA. She was the wife of the late, Michael P. Cavanaugh, Sr. who predeceased her in 2007. She was born in November 22, 1924 to the late Alfred and Yvonne (Perron) Brown in Spencer, MA.

She leaves behind her children, Catherine Cavanaugh, Mary Messier, Bernice Ferguson, Karen Gemboski, Richard Cavanaugh and Eve DiPietro and 45 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by her children, Joseph Cavanaugh (infant), Claire V. Cavanaugh, Gloria L. Ells and Michael P. Cavanaugh, Jr. She is survived by her siblings, Donald Brown, Ronald Brown and Gloria McKissick. Predeceasing her were her brothers Clifford, Richard, and Nelson Brown and sisters, Shirley Birchard and Bernice Hurley.

Throughout her life Claire has advocated for those in need, she was one of the founders of the food pantry and Senior Center in Charlton, She was Charlton's Citizen of the Year, and was recognized by both the local and state Democratic Party receiving life time member certificates. Claire was a religious teacher for children at St. Joseph Church in Charlton for many years. She was a past president of the St. Joseph's Women's Club on several occasions. But she was proudest of the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching their successes and being there when they needed her for anything. She was particularly fond of holding babies. Her biggest reason for getting up in the morning were the children's visits. This is what she wants to be remembered for, being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She generously gave her love and support to her niece, nephews, all her surrogate children and many friends. She often said, there was not a child she didn't think was beautiful and didn't love.

The family wants to thank the wonderful and caring people at the Summit Elder Care in Webster in particular her Elder Service caregivers, Tina, Sandy, Patty. Special thanks to Claire's daughter, Cathy who lived with Claire and was her primary caregiver for the last several years, without her it would have been very difficult to let Claire pass to her afterlife at home. Finally the family wishes to thank Michael Pillsbury for arranging the private viewing and Mass for Claire, his consideration and patience were greatly appreciated. Finally we want to thank Father Bob Pastor at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Charlton for coordinating the arrangements for the the beautiful Memorial Mass the Church provided and his visits to Claire.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation in Claire's memory can send to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Boy's Town USA, 200 Flanagan Blvd., Boystown, Nebraska 68010-9988. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 163 Main St. Spencer.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
163 Main St
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 867-3604
