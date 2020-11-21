1/1
Claire Chausse
1947 - 2020
Claire D. Chausse, 73

Sutton -

Claire D. (Brouillard) Chausse, 73, was stricken ill at her home and died in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a long period of declining health.

She leaves her devoted husband, Paul L. Chausse, with whom she would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on November 18; two children, Michelle L. Chausse of Whitinsville, and Paul L. Chausse, Jr., and his wife, Deborah K. (Pillatsch) Chausse, of Falmouth, ME; two granddaughters, Paige E. Chausse and Kayla S. Chausse, also of Whitinsville; a brother, Marc J. Brouillard of Millbury; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, William N. Brouillard and Claire A. (Turgeon) Brouillard Goss, and a sister, Mary Aldea Brouillard, all of Millbury.

Born in Worcester on September 26, 1947, she lived in Millbury until 1986 when she moved to Sutton. She attended Maria Assumpta Academy, Petersham, and was a graduate of Holy Name of Jesus High School, Class of 1965, and Salter Secretarial School, both in Worcester.

Claire worked as a secretary for the Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Worcester, as a payroll clerk at the Felters Co., Millbury, and as a secretary at the American Red Cross Blood Services, Worcester, for a total of 20 years, before and after raising her children.

She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Parish, Sutton, and a former member of Assumption Catholic Parish, Millbury.

Because of Covid 19, her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Catholic Church, Sutton, and burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Millbury, were private. There were no calling hours.

Donations in Claire's memory may be made either to Greyhound Friends, 167 Saddle Hill Road, Hopkinton, MA 01748 (www.greyhound.org) or to the American Diabetes Assn., P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (www.diabetes.org/donate).

Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, assisted the Chausse Family with the arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
