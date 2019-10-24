|
Claire Elinor Cunningham
BEVERLY - Claire Elinor Cunningham, affectionately known as Ma, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Beverly, MA, on October 22, 2019.
Claire was born in Swampscott, MA, on December 13, 1925, daughter of the late Dorothy Ellen (Hall) and Howard Winthrop Phillips. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Gordon Cunningham, whom she married on November 28, 1951 in Napoleon, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her son Winthrop, her daughter Stacey, her brother Howard Phillips, and her sister Patricia Scott.
She is survived by her 11 children: Dale Boucher & husband Robert of Springfield, MA; Elaine Cunningham of Beverly, MA, and her boyfriend Jerome Flanagan of Pottstown, PA; Caren Cunningham & husband Kevin Dion of Rowley, MA; Kelly Cunningham & wife Pamela Kaplan of San Francisco, CA; Patricia Vautour & husband Paul of Westminster, MA; Robert Cunningham & wife Angela of Darien, CT; William Cunningham & wife Patricia of Darien, CT; Dorothy Cunningham & partner James Ferguson of Beverly, MA; Scott Cunningham & wife Erika of North Andover, MA; Darryl Cunningham & wife Danielle of Sutton, MA; and Dereka Young & husband Branden of Boxborough, MA.
Claire is also survived by 24 grandchildren: Michael Boucher, Shane Boucher, Tara Kurtz-Boucher, William Cunningham, Carrie Thompson Macdonald, Natasha Nimdari, Kane Cunningham, Sara Cunningham, Michaela Hansen, Kim Hansen, Katherine Cunningham, Megan Cunningham, Declan Cunningham, Ashlinn Cunningham, Evan Cunningham, Dylan Cunningham, Jennifer Lizotte, Shauna Cahill, Skylah Cunningham, Sierra Cunningham, Sage Cunningham, Colin Cunningham, Amelia Cunningham, and Zoe (Zuzu) Young, as well as 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
As the city she grew up in, Boston held a special place in her heart. A child of the depression, she knew difficult times, but happily regaled her children with stories of the enjoyments of her youth including movie theaters, archery, and showcasing her gracefulness through swimming. She also enjoyed the library where, as a teenager, she discovered her favorite poem, Snow-Bound, by John Greenleaf Whittier, and several of her favorite books including Wuthering Heights and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.
The matriarch of a family in which there was always someone available to talk to and always at least one feud in the works, Ma thrived on conversation and the chaos of a busy home. She was a 48-year resident and icon of Beverly. On her daily walks around Beverly, most often with her daughter Elaine and encompassing numerous miles, Claire was most easily recognized by her red lipstick and 1940s bumper bang hairstyle. Her knowledge of pop culture surpassed that of her children, and her passion for bingo and scratch tickets was very familiar to those who loved her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 12:00p.m. to 1:30p.m. at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA followed by a graveside service at North Beverly Cemetery at 2:00p.m.
www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019