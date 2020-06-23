Claire M. Desrosiers, 99Millbury - Claire M. (Hebert) Desrosiers, 99, died at Dodge Park Rest Home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 peacefully and comfortably after a long earthly journey. She has joined her Lord that she served faithfully.She leaves 3 children, her son, Roger L. Desrosiers of Millbury, her daughter, Paula A. Olen and husband, Daniel from Granger, Indiana, and son, Lee Denton and his wife, Micaela from Anaheim, California; six grandchildren, Danielle Desrosiers and partner, Scott Roberge of Sutton, Michelle Polissack and husband Joseph of Millbury, Dana Gillespie and husband Ryan of Kalamazoo, MI, and Justin, Claire and Jonathan Denton and four great grandchildren, Claire and Clark Gillespie and Brodie and Kinsley Polissack and many nephews and nieces and cousins.Claire was born in Millbury on November 15, 1920. She attended the Assumption School in Millbury, the Assumption Boarding School in Nicolet, Quebec, Canada. She married Paul L. Desrosiers in 1946. They were married for 62 years when Paul died in 2008. She was predeceased by her parents, Ovide and Flore (LeBrun) Hebert, her siblings, Sr. Rose Alice Hebert, S.A.S.V., Lucien, Pauline Poirier, Aline Army, Roland, and Joseph, and her daughter-in-law, Claudette M. L. Desrosiers.Claire was a devoted mother to her children and communicant in her church. She was a lifetime member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Millbury, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, its Guild, the PTA for the Assumption School, worked for the Bishop's Fund Campaigns, volunteered for the Parish Bingo and was a founding member of the Associates of the Sisters of the Assumption. She worked for the former Reed & Prentice Co in Worcester, Felters' Co. in Millbury and Telegram & Gazette before raising her family.For the past eleven years, Claire was a resident at the Dodge Park Rest Home on Randolph Road, Worcester. The family wishes to thank the administration, the nurses, and the staff throughout her entire stay for the incredible care that she was given. They became a second family. The care, the attention, the nurturing, and the love that she received was second only to her immediate family.Claire's Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 9 AM in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 12 Waters Street in Millbury. She will be buried in the Central Cemetery. Calling hours at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury are on Friday, June 26th from 4 to 7 PM. Although we find ourselves in unusual times, we wish to provide our Mom, our Mim, the most important earthly value that she treasured over all else, the Mass. She attended daily Mass in her adult life until her late 80s and it was her greatest consolation in life. However, we also understand, that many because of the circumstances will not feel comfortable joining us in celebrating her life and we want you to do what is best for you and your family. To view Claire's tribute page please visit: