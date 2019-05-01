|
|
Claire M. (Proulx) Gelineau
Dudley - Claire M. (Proulx) Gelineau, 92, passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on April 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Felix "Phil" on January 21, 1999, and by her son Gerald "Jerry", on March 6, 2017.
She leaves Mineaux (her cat), her daughter Sandra and her husband Denis Collette of Dudley, her grandson Denis Collette Jr. and his wife Sherry, two great-grandchildren Ivy and Evan all of N. Grosvenordale. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews and her sister Gloria Geck of New Jersey. She was predeceased by her siblings Ray Proulx, Jeannette Richer, Gerald Proulx, Shirley Wolf, and Norman Proulx.
Claire was born June 14, 1926, the third eldest of seven children to Honorius and Celia (Duplessis) Proulx, and has lived in Dudley most of her life. After her marriage, September 9, 1946, she and her husband remained parishioners of Notre Dame Church.
She retired from the American Optical, where she was employed as an order entry clerk. In younger years, both Claire and Phil enjoyed cross-country skiing and travelling the US in their trailer and would be gone for 2-3 months at a time. Claire enjoyed family gatherings and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the casino.
A calling hour will be held on Monday, May 6th, from 8:30-9:30AM at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 followed by the funeral Mass at 10AM at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, Southbridge. Burial will be private.
www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019