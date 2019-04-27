|
Claire (Cyr) Hartmann
Marlborough - Claire (Cyr) Hartmann, 83 of Marlborough, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family after bravely battling cancer.
Claire was born in Fall River, MA to the late Arthur and Loretta (Lizotte) Cyr. She grew up in Port Washington, Long Island, NY and worked at the U.S. Naval Training Devices Center in Sands Point, Port Washington.
She met her husband, Everett, at a square dance and they continued to dance throughout their marriage enjoying many forms of dancing including square, folk, ballroom and round dancing. Claire and Everett were round dance teachers for 45 years.
The Hartmanns were founding members and first chair of the Central MA Association of Round Dance Teachers and they both held various offices in the New England Council of Round Dance Teachers Association.
After Everett's retirement in 1986, they both traveled frequently. Claire's favorite hobbies were reading and needlework. Her most satisfying moments were times spent with family.
She was predeceased by Everett, her husband of 55 years in 2011 and their son Kurt Hartmann in 1985.
Claire is survived by her children, Lorraine McLaughlin and her husband Scott of Franklin, Lee Hartmann and his wife Patti of Bourne, Glenn Hartmann and his wife Tam of Ludlow and Steven Hartmann and Arivanh of Westfield; a brother, Robert Cyr and his wife Diane; a sister, Anita Chester and her husband Carmine. Claire adored her grandchildren; Erika, Danielle, Lexi, Mikaela, Andrew, Connor and Lyla. She was a beloved Aunt to her nieces and their spouses, Deborah, Michael, Joseph, Lisa, Robin and Renee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlboro. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlboro.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30 from 4-6 p.m. in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlboro, MA.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Restoration Fund, 17 Washington Street, Marlboro, MA 01752
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019