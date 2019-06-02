|
Claire T. (Turcotte) LaPorte, 92
LEICESTER - Claire T. (Turcotte) LaPorte, 92, of Gleason Way died Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Overlook Masonic Home after an illness.
Her husband George H. LaPorte died in 2006. She leaves a son Francis G. LaPorte and his fiance Corinna McGinnes of Barre, a daughter Joan F. Reidy and her husband James of North Brookfield; two grandchildren, Jaymie Reidy and his partner Katrina Baniukiewicz of West Brookfield and Lea Reidy and her fiance Brandon Fullam of West Brookfield. She was predeceased by a son George J. LaPorte; three brothers, Raymond, Russell & Francis Turcotte and three sisters, Anita Garland, Irene Collins and Judy Nardero.
Claire was born in Worcester, daughter of Julian and Sadie (Prunier) Turcotte. She worked in the cafeteria in the Leicester School system for 30 years retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Aloysius-St. Jude Church. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren whom she adored.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 6 from MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius-St. Jude Church, 491 Pleasant Street, Leicester. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. Calling hours are Wednesday, June 5 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 2 to June 3, 2019