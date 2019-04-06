Home

Claire T. Regonini, 90

WORCESTER - Claire T. (Brunelle) Regonini, 90, of Worcester died Tuesday April 2, 2019 after an illness.

She was born in Worcester daughter of Armand and Aurea (Cloutier) Brunelle. Claire was educated in the Worcester Schools and was a bookkeeper for many years in Worcester.

Her husband Nelson E. Regonini died in 1996. Claire is survived by two step-sons, Edward Regonini of Southbridge and William A. Regonini and his wife Patricia of Reedley, CA; three grandsons, Todd, Benjamin and Nathan Regonini; sister-in-law, Barbara Brunelle of Auburn and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she is predeceased by six brothers, George, Paul I, Robert, Paul II, Leo and Gerald Brunelle; and one sister, Rita M. Kane.

Graveside services will be held privately for Claire's family at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for Claire's family please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
