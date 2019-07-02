|
Claire M. (McDonald) Scarpaci, 97
WORCESTER - Claire R. (McDonald) Scarpaci, 97, of Worcester, died Tuesday, July 2nd in Notre Dame Long Term Care Center with her family at her side. Her husband, George A. Scarpaci died in 2002. She leaves her daughter, Jane F. Hadley and her husband, Robert of Coventry, RI; a sister, Margaret Kiely of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Robert G. Hadley, Jr., David E. Hadley and Melissa A. Hadley Carver; four great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Florence M. Scarpaci of Worcester. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Edward McDonald and four sisters, Helen Richards, Jane McLaren, Kathleen Lindsey and Miriam Early.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of James and Mary (McInerney) McDonald and was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart Academy. Mrs. Scarparci had at one time worked as a sales clerk for Filene's. She was a former member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and served there as a Eucharistic Minister; and volunteered at Fairlawn Hospital.
Her funeral is Friday, July 5th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, with her funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park. A visitation period will be held from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. the day of the funeral at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019