Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
555 Pleasant Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Scarpaci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Scarpaci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire Scarpaci Obituary
Claire M. (McDonald) Scarpaci, 97

WORCESTER - Claire R. (McDonald) Scarpaci, 97, of Worcester, died Tuesday, July 2nd in Notre Dame Long Term Care Center with her family at her side. Her husband, George A. Scarpaci died in 2002. She leaves her daughter, Jane F. Hadley and her husband, Robert of Coventry, RI; a sister, Margaret Kiely of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Robert G. Hadley, Jr., David E. Hadley and Melissa A. Hadley Carver; four great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Florence M. Scarpaci of Worcester. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Edward McDonald and four sisters, Helen Richards, Jane McLaren, Kathleen Lindsey and Miriam Early.

She was born in Worcester, the daughter of James and Mary (McInerney) McDonald and was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart Academy. Mrs. Scarparci had at one time worked as a sales clerk for Filene's. She was a former member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and served there as a Eucharistic Minister; and volunteered at Fairlawn Hospital.

Her funeral is Friday, July 5th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, with her funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park. A visitation period will be held from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. the day of the funeral at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now