Claire (Richard) Shaw Obituary
Claire A. (Richard) Shaw, 96

AUBURN - Claire A. (Richard) Shaw, 96, of Oxford Street South died Saturday, November 16 in the Life Care Center of Auburn.

Her husband Robert L. Shaw died in 2017. She leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Aurelian "Babe" Richard.

Claire was born in Southbridge, daughter of Amedee and Alexandrina (Archambault) Richard. She worked in the printing department at the American Optical Co. for 29 years retiring in 1969. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, her lap dogs, traveling and camping with her husband.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 20 at 11:00 AM in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. There are no calling hours. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
