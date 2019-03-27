|
Claire B. Simpson, 87
Grafton - Claire B. (Bourque) Simpson, 87, passed away peacefully at home March 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She leaves her husband of 58 years, John Simpson, Sr., her son John Simpson, Jr. and his girlfriend Wendy Rogers of New Braintree, her daughter Michelle Nurse of Longmeadow, her sister Marguerite Bourque of Manchester, CT, brother and sister-in laws and many nieces and nephews both here and in Canada.
Claire was born in Stratford, Quebec, Canada on March 21, 1932 daughter of the late Josephine (Gauthier) and Felix Bourque. She was one of 10 siblings and was predeceased by 8 of them. Claire grew up on the family farm and early in her life attended a one room school house. When she was older, she moved to Sherbrooke where she worked for the Canada Revenue Agency and also served in the Canadian Army Auxiliary. She moved to the US after marrying John at St. Michael's Basilica- Cathedral in Sherbrooke, Quebec in 1960.
Claire was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed many trips to her native Canada and to the seashore of Hampton Beach, NH. After her retirement she and John traveled throughout Asia with her daughter and son-in-law.
Please honor Claire in lieu of traditional remembrances with a donation to The Grafton Food Bank, PO Box 324 Grafton, MA 01519. All are welcome to gather with Claire's family Saturday March 30th from 9-10:30am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by the celebration of her Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a memory of favorite story is available online aof Memories to share a memory of favorite story is available online at: www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019