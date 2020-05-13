Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Clara Longone
View Funeral Home Obituary
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Saint John’s Cemetery
Clara E. Longone at 95

Worcester - Clara Emma Longone of Worcester died peacefully May 8, 2020 in St Mary's Healthcare Center in Worcester. She was predeceased by all her siblings of that great generation, brothers Albert, Daniel, Peter, Alfred, and Umberto and Alfredo who passed as infants. Her sisters Pina Pagazzo who resided in Italy, Ida Consiglio, Mildred Eisenstein, Eleanor Longone.

Clara was the beloved Aunt to many nephews and nieces among them David and his wife Irene Longone of Worcester, formerly of West Boylston. Nieces Thea Consiglio and her late husband Robert of Shrewsbury, Stephanie Russo and her husband Anthony of Clifton Park NY, Alberta Longone Messer and her husband William of Wayne ME, Claudia Longone Gauthier and her husband Donald of Worcester. Nephews Daniel Longone and his wife Janice of Ann Arbor MI, Gary Eisenstein and his wife Mary of Charleston SC, Jackie Longone and his wife Linda of Worcester. She was predeceased by nephews Mark Consiglio and Joseph Longone.

She was affectionately loved by all her grand nephews and nieces who very much enjoyed her company, as did the great grand nephews and nieces.

Clara was born in Worcester daughter of the late Giuseppe and Concetta (Tanese) Longone and lived here all her life. She attended David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School. Clara was a milliner at Mary Bettina Fashion Store and a buyer for the Marcus & Company for many years before she retired.

Clara was a very sociable woman who was always fun to be with, she had a zest for life and had many friends through the years. She was always fashionably dressed. She was an avid and independent traveler. Her family celebrated her 90th birthday party in Italy where she has several nephews and nieces also. She was also celebrated as the family matriarch at the Longone Family Reunion at her niece's lake home in Maine with sixty plus family members.

Clara's family would like to extend a special thank you to Louise and Stephanie and the complete staff on the third floor of St Mary's Healthcare Center in Worcester, for their compassion and care of "Clarabelle" as she was affectionately known.

Because of the current health situation and limitations on Guests, Clara s funeral service will be on Tuesday May 19 at 11:00AM The service will be live streamed on the funeral home web site just visit her memorial site and click on the live tab. She will be interred with her parents in Saint John's Cemetery. To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Clara please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with Clara's arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mary's Healthcare Center 39 Queen St. Worcester MA. 01610
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020
