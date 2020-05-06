|
Clara S. Nelson, 89
Holden - Clara Solveig (Ekström) Nelson, 89, died peacefully on May 5, 2020. Her husband Raymond of 57 years died in June 2011. She leaves four children: daughter Lori Nelson and three sons, Peter Nelson of Newmarket NH, Kurt and Laura Nelson of West Simsbury CT, and Doug and Allayne Nelson of Auburn MA.
Clara also leaves behind seven greatly loved grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Her grandchildren are: Garrett (and Lihlani) and great grand-daughter Zana; Tyler (and Mary); Spencer (and Melissa); Thomas (and Liz); Sarah; and Amelia and William.
Clara has two sisters still living in Finland, Britta (and Klas) Nygard and Gunnel Ekström along with other relatives and family in both the United States and Finland. Clara was the daughter of Sigurd and Ester (Hertsbäcka) Ekström. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Torvald Ekström and Sigvald Ekström, and her sister RoseMarie Laurell.
Clara was born April 30, 1931 in Rangsby, Närpes Finland. She came to the United States in 1948 and worked as a governess for the Vanderbilt-Wilde family in Lenox, MA at High Lawn Manor & Farm where she was also able to finish high school and make many friends while learning the English language. She later moved to Worcester, MA to live with her sister Gunnel and, while there, graduated from Becker College and landed a job at the Worcester Telegram and Gazette where she enjoyed her work before becoming a full-time homemaker.
Clara met the love of her life, Ray, at a dance. They were married in 1954 and soon relocated to Holden MA where they built their own home and raised their four children. Clara was a lifelong resident of Holden, MA and took pride in her family, friends, home and nature. She was an avid gardener, skier, and great cook, often supplying everything needed for an amazing meal right from her own garden including fresh eggs from her chickens!
She instilled in her family a love of their Scandinavian heritage and took them on multiple trips back to her Finnish homeland to celebrate firsthand a true Finnish sauna, the Midsummer festival, and to revel in the summer solstice and land of the midnight sun.
She was an elegant and private person who will be dearly missed by so many friends and family. Clara loved to read and was a true fan of the Gale Free Library in Holden. She was also a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Holden especially enjoying the celebration of the Saint Lucia. Among her interests were travel, textiles in all forms, books, plants and the environment. Clara always had pets including dogs, cats and chickens that provided endless entertainment and joy.
Per Clara's wishes there will be no funeral service or calling hours. A private graveside committal service will be held at a later date. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donations in her name may be made to the Gale Free Library in Holden, MA or the Immanuel Lutheran Church also in Holden.

