Clara Pearl RobertPutnam - Clara Pearl Robert was born Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 5:24am to her loving and devoted parents Nicole and Stephen Robert of Putnam, CT. After spending some cherished time with her Mommy, Clara passed peacefully cuddled in her Daddy's arms at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA on the day she was born. She arrived at nearly 24 weeks, a beautiful baby, with her Daddy's nose and her Mommy's toes.For the short time she was here on this earth she filled her parents hearts with an unmeasurable depth of love.Clara was a fighter with a strong heart, and she has passed that strength and love along to her Mommy and Daddy.Nicole and Steve's little pumpkin was born during one of their most favorite times of the year, so as the fall sun shines, that bright light (also Clara's name meaning) will be the constant reminder of Clara shining down on them and those who loved her so very much.Nicole and Steve extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Heidi Leftwich and the amazing team of doctors and nurses at UMASS Memorial Hospital who could not have set the standard higher for providing true patient and family centered care and compassion.A private burial and service will be held.