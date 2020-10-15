1/
Clara Robert
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Pearl Robert

Putnam - Clara Pearl Robert was born Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 5:24am to her loving and devoted parents Nicole and Stephen Robert of Putnam, CT. After spending some cherished time with her Mommy, Clara passed peacefully cuddled in her Daddy's arms at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA on the day she was born. She arrived at nearly 24 weeks, a beautiful baby, with her Daddy's nose and her Mommy's toes.

For the short time she was here on this earth she filled her parents hearts with an unmeasurable depth of love.

Clara was a fighter with a strong heart, and she has passed that strength and love along to her Mommy and Daddy.

Nicole and Steve's little pumpkin was born during one of their most favorite times of the year, so as the fall sun shines, that bright light (also Clara's name meaning) will be the constant reminder of Clara shining down on them and those who loved her so very much.

Nicole and Steve extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Heidi Leftwich and the amazing team of doctors and nurses at UMASS Memorial Hospital who could not have set the standard higher for providing true patient and family centered care and compassion.

A private burial and service will be held.

paradisfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved