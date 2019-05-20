|
Clarence J Landry, 89
Westminster - A long time resident of Westminster, MA Clarence (Tiboy) Landry, age 89, died Friday May 17, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his beloved wife Irene Rita Landry (LeBlanc), to whom he was married for 62 years.
He was born in Fitchburg, MA, and was predeceased by his parents Phillip and Matilda Landry (Leger) both originally from New Brunswick, Canada and eventually settling in Fitchburg, MA. He was also predeceased by 17 brothers and sisters.
He served in the Army as well as the Air Force Reserves. By trade he was a licensed Master Electrician and retired from Hanscom Air Force base.
In addition to his wife, Clarence is survived by his son Ronald Landry and his wife Heidi of Gardner, MA, son Brian Landry also of Westminster, MA and daughter Sandra Quaye also of Westminster, MA. He also is survived by six grandchildren Donna Landry, Nicholas Landry, Rachel Quaye, James Landry, David Quaye and Samuel Quaye.
A private burial ceremony will be held at the Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life open to friends and family will be held at 10:30 on Friday May 24, 2019 at Bread of Life Church in Westminster, MA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bread of Life Church, Westminster, MA or the Westminster Fire and Rescue at 7 South Street, Westminster, MA 01473.
