Dr. Clarence "Doc" H. Prahm, 93
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Dr. Clarence "Doc" H. Prahm, 93, was called home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Quaboag Rehabilitation and Care Center in West Brookfield with his loving wife by his side.
He was born in Southbridge, MA on February 26,1926 the son of the late Adolph and Emma (Gatzke) Prahm. He leaves his wife Wanda (Jacobson) Prahm of North Brookfield; sons Jeffrey Prahm & his wife Lana of Deerfield Beach, FL, Gary Prahm & his wife Priscilla of Marstons Mills, MA, Terry Jacobson & his wife Donna of Caldwell, ID, Mark Jacobson of Port Saint John, FL; a daughter Cindy Horak & her husband Larry of Enfield, CT and 4 grandchildren Matthew, Rachel, Hannah and Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his first wife Gloria (Rudy) Prahm, his son Steven Jacobson and his twin sisters Shirley Mueller and Beverly Krussell.
Dr. Prahm graduated from high school at New Hampton Preparatory School in New Hampton, NH, where he was the quarterback for the football team. After serving as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy during WW II, he completed his education at Tufts University and Penn State School of Optometry. While he was in college he played the saxophone in a jazz band.
He set up his Optometry Practice with offices in North Brookfield and Southbridge. In addition to his practice, he conducted eye exam programs at local factories and learning disability programs at local schools. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield, MA. where he was a church elder, deacon, member of the church council, member of the mission board and taught Sunday school. As an avid golfer he was a member and former club president at Petersham Country Club. It was there that he scored his first hole in one. He also coached weekend basketball at North Brookfield Junior Senior High School and was a trustee at the North Brookfield Public library for many years.
A very special thank you to the outstanding staff at Quaboag Rehabilitation & Care Center Unit 1 for taking such excellent care of Dr Prahm for the past year and a half.
Calling hours will be held 1pm to 3pm on Monday, September 23,2019 in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert Street, North Brookfield. A funeral service will follow at 3PM in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date in Walnut Grove Cemetery, North Brookfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the First Lutheran Church 1810 Northamton St. Holyoke, MA. 01040.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019