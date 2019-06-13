|
|
Claudette Weikel, 83
Clinton - Claudette A. (Plankey) Weikel, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Oakdale Rehabilitation Center in West Boylston. She is survived by her children & their spouses, Allen Weikel & Donna; Deborah Beirholm & Neil; Raymond Weikel & companion Ann Knight; Pamela Eaton & Guy; Scott Weikel & Denise; Gail Dunnells & Randy; Karl Weikel & Renae; her sister Marilyn Howard; sister-in-law Mary Plankey; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her son Mark Weikel, granddaughter Brittany Weikel; and siblings, Glenda LaFountain, Douglas Plankey and Eldin Plankey.
Claudette was born in Plymouth, NH to the late Reginald & Florence (Giles) Plankey. She graduated from the Keene High School, Class of 1953. In addition to raising her family in Clinton, Claudette worked for several companies locally, including Eastern Isles, ITT Surprenant, Van Brode, and Van Ben. She too was employed as a clerk at the Clinton Town Hall, Clinton Public Library, and later Clinton Hospital. Claudette was a long-time den mother for the Cub Scouts and a Girl Scout troop leader. Talented in knitting and crochet, she created countless gifts for family and friends and was a member of the 4H Knitting Club. She loved watching NASCAR and cheering for her favorite driver and friend Michael Waltrip. Above all, Claudette was happiest while in the company of family and those she loved most. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, and burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 until 7PM. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 13 to June 21, 2019