Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Best


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia Best Obituary
Claudia J. (Taylor) Best

Westminster - Claudia J. (Taylor) Best, 69, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Bay State Hospital in Springfield. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, the daughter of William and Lois (Brookins) Taylor and lived in Wilbraham and East Longmeadow for many years before moving to Westminster over 21 years ago.

Claudia graduated from High School in East Longmeadow and attended Salem State College and Quinsigamond Community College before earning a Bachelor's in Social Work from Assumption College. She married the love of her life, Douglas Best, in 1972. The couple was blessed with a son, a grandson and over 47 years of marriage. Claudia began her career as a secretary at American Saw Co. in East Longmeadow. She later worked at the Tom McCann Shoe Co. and Norton Co. in Worcester. For over 4 years Claudia devoted her skills to assisting people find employment with Alternatives Unlimited, Inc. in Whitinsville. She had just retired in May of 2019. Claudia also worked at Heifer International and several area Churches over the years.

Faith and family were central to Claudia's life. She had attended several churches throughout her life. Most recently she enjoyed being a part of First Church in Sterling. Claudia had a passion for art and expressed herself through her paintings. She also used her skills as a knitter to create prayer shawls for local churches. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she was thrilled at the arrival of her grandson, Joshua.

Claudia will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband, Douglas E. Best; her son, David Best and his wife, Sovary and their son, Joshua of Leominster; her sisters, Gail Skrip and her husband, Thomas of Oxford and Jackie Nascimbeni and her husband, Paul of Agawam.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13th at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Rd., Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts Audubon Society. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -