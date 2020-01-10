|
Claudia J. (Taylor) Best
Westminster - Claudia J. (Taylor) Best, 69, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Bay State Hospital in Springfield. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, the daughter of William and Lois (Brookins) Taylor and lived in Wilbraham and East Longmeadow for many years before moving to Westminster over 21 years ago.
Claudia graduated from High School in East Longmeadow and attended Salem State College and Quinsigamond Community College before earning a Bachelor's in Social Work from Assumption College. She married the love of her life, Douglas Best, in 1972. The couple was blessed with a son, a grandson and over 47 years of marriage. Claudia began her career as a secretary at American Saw Co. in East Longmeadow. She later worked at the Tom McCann Shoe Co. and Norton Co. in Worcester. For over 4 years Claudia devoted her skills to assisting people find employment with Alternatives Unlimited, Inc. in Whitinsville. She had just retired in May of 2019. Claudia also worked at Heifer International and several area Churches over the years.
Faith and family were central to Claudia's life. She had attended several churches throughout her life. Most recently she enjoyed being a part of First Church in Sterling. Claudia had a passion for art and expressed herself through her paintings. She also used her skills as a knitter to create prayer shawls for local churches. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she was thrilled at the arrival of her grandson, Joshua.
Claudia will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband, Douglas E. Best; her son, David Best and his wife, Sovary and their son, Joshua of Leominster; her sisters, Gail Skrip and her husband, Thomas of Oxford and Jackie Nascimbeni and her husband, Paul of Agawam.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13th at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery, 9 Narrows Rd., Westminster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts Audubon Society. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020