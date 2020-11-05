Claudia (Scott) DiPilato, 76
BOYLSTON - Claudia (Scott) DiPilato, 76 of Boylston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.
Claudia was born in Worcester on June 4, 1944, the only daughter of eight children to the late Thomas F. and Barbara Jean (Plympton) Scott. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School, Class of 1962. Claudia then attended classes at Worcester State College. On June 11, 1966, she married the Love of her Life, John M. DiPilato. Claudia worked as the office manager of Bryan Dental Associates for 25 years retiring in 2016. She previously worked as a bookkeeper for Big D Supermarkets and later George Myer Company.
Claudia was a faithful member of Awakening Church, formerly known as New Life Worship Center, in Smithfield, Rhode Island. She was actively involved with the church prayer ministry, led Seniors Small Group, and tended to the church bookstore. Claudia was also a faithful supporter of Clearway Clinic.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and adventurous family trips. She was gifted at crafting, baking, knitting, and quilting and won several Blue-Ribbons for her creations. In her younger years, she was on a candlepin bowling league. But most of all, Claudia was a dedicated wife, loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. Her sharp wit and contagious laugh were indelible. She was an avid student of the Bible, and filled her time studying and developing her relationship with Jesus. She was a spiritual mentor to many and always left an encouraging and uplifting deposit in those she encountered.
Claudia leaves her beloved husband of 54 years, John M. DiPilato; her four children, Marc DiPilato and his wife Laura of Westborough, Amy Sarsfield of Putnam, CT., Alison Corcoran and her husband Jason of Cumberland, RI., and Matthew DiPilato and his wife Christine of Boylston; seven brothers, Alan Scott and his wife Angela of California, Frederick Scott of Oxford, Brian Scott of Jaffrey, NH, Duncan Scott and his wife Maura, Jon Scott and his wife Jeanne all of Shrewsbury, Jay Scott of Millbury and Dana Scott and his wife Candace of Georgia; twelve grandchildren, Ethan, Aaron and Nicholas DiPilato, Luke Sarsfield and his wife Melissa, Isiah and Jordan Sarsfield, Moriah, Jadon and Caleb Corcoran, Israella, Aria and Austin DiPilato; two great grandchildren, Samantha and Ezra Sarsfield; two sisters-in-law, Donna DiPilato of Boylston, wife of the late Vincent DiPilato and Nancy Germain of Bourne; several nieces and nephews.
A period of calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 3-6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In accordance with current health regulations, social distancing practices and the use of a face mask will be required at the funeral home during calling hours. Claudia's funeral service will be held privately on Monday, November 9, 2020. For those who wish to view her funeral service via live stream, please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
and click on "Live Services" at the top of the website on Monday at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Boylston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Clearway Clinic, 358 Shrewsbury St., Suite C, Worcester, MA. 01604