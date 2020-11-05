John, Marc, Amy, Alison, Matt, and families, We are heartbroken with the passing of Claudia (Mom). We could always count on her to be the life of any gathering. She was happy to share family stories, and her laugh was contagious. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all.

Claudia, may you rest in peace. We love you, Duncan and Maura

Duncan and Maura Scott

