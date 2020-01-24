|
|
Claudia M. Lariviere, 84
N. Grosvenordale - Claudia (Budrow) Lariviere, 84, formerly of Klondike St., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of sixty-two years to the late Alphonse Lariviere, Sr. who recently died on November 3, 2019. Born in Webster, MA on May 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Clara (Young) Budrow.
Growing up she attended Bartlett High School in Webster, MA where she graduated in 1953. A few years after graduating, she met Al and they were married on her birthday in May of 1957. She had lived on Klondike Street with her husband for the past 59 years where they raised their family. Mrs. Lariviere worked as a lens crafter for the American Optical Corp for over 25 years in both Putnam, CT & Southbridge, MA retiring in 1997 at the age of 62.
Throughout the years, she enjoyed dancing with her husband Al to Glenn Miller's "In the Mood" at all social functions including the weddings of her grandchildren. She also liked going to Foxwoods Resort and Casino & Mohegan Sun where she was usually lucky playing the slots. She very much liked playing various card games including cribbage and especially "May I" with her family. She also took great pleasure watching her children and grandchildren participate in various sporting events as they grew.
Claudia is survived by her son, Alphonse Lariviere, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Ellington, CT; her sister, Constance (Budrow) Maynard of Woodstock, CT; five grandchildren and their spouses, Bryan & Alyssa Lariviere, Brittany (Lariviere) and Matt Piro, Kristyn (Blackburn) and Lewis Jackson, Brett & Jessica Blackburn, and Christopher & Megan Blackburn; five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ezra, Penelope, Finn, Conrad, and one great grandson soon to be born. She was predeceased by a daughter, the late Denise (Lariviere) Blackburn who she greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Claudia's family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale with a funeral service taking place in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank the 8th Floor I.C.U. staff at Hartford Hospital for their caring attention to Claudia along with the Brookdale Community in South Windsor who recently welcomed her into their home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For the memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020