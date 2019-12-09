|
|
Claudia A. Magowan
UXBRIDGE - Claudia A. (Kelliher) Magowan, 81, of Uxbridge passed away on Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 after years of declining health. She was the wife of the late Harry Magowan.
Claudia was born May 31, 1938 in Whitinsville the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lena (Belanger) Kelliher and had been a resident of Uxbridge for most of her life.
Mrs. Magowan was self-employed and operated and taught at her own ceramic studio. She also drove a school bus and was a waitress before retiring and moving to Oldsmar, Florida.
Claudia and Harry traveled extensively. They took many trips in their motor home traveling to Nova Scotia, Alaska, Mexico and across the United States. Claudia was a talented artist, seamstress and worked tirelessly throughout her life. Claudia was skilled in a wide variety of trades and was very creative.
Claudia is survived by her five loving daughters, Cheryl and her husband Woodrow Ashcraft of Charlotte, NC., Susan and her husband Mario DeMontigny of Uxbridge, Sandra and her husband Robert Peckham of New Bern, NC, Diane and her husband David Radzik of Sutton and Dawn and her husband Ted Willette of Greenville, ME; her sons, Gary Magowan of Shrewsbury, Scott Magowan and his wife Lorena of Douglas, Russell Magowan and his significant other Vicki McKinnon of Mendon and Douglas Magowan of Mendon; her sister, Priscilla Tessier of Charlton and her brother, Lawrence Kelliher of Uxbridge. She also leaves 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Tom Kelliher.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 North Main St. (Rt. 122), Uxbridge followed by a memorial service at 4 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019