Claudia E. (Gardner Beaudoin) Thomasian
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Claudia E. (Gardner Beaudoin) Thomasian, 82, daughter of Guy and Olive (Pipping) Gardner, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in St. Mary Healthcare Center in Worcester, MA.
Claudia grew up in West Millbury, graduating from Millbury Memorial High School in 1956. She and her first husband, Ron Beaudoin, settled in North Brookfield – first living on Lake Lashaway before moving closer uptown. Claudia loved being around people. She enjoyed knitting and needlepoint and looked forward to her ceramics classes until Alzheimer's disease took the best of her. She and her second husband, Harvey Thomasian, loved being with family and friends here in North Brookfield and enjoyed playing golf, going to Spring Training games, Disney's Epcot and cooking holiday meals with friends while in Florida during the winters.
In the mid-1960's to late 1980's, Claudia owned her own business – North Brookfield Answering Service – serving 24/7 as the private dispatcher for the towns of North Brookfield, East Brookfield, West Brookfield, New Braintree and Warren. Serving the police, fire, ambulance and highway departments – as well as over 30 private customers – rarely did Claudia catch a break. To most people in North Brookfield, she was known as "the voice". Many townspeople also knew where she lived and some would come to the house for emergency help if they couldn't call. She also spent countless hours at Christmastime collecting and organizing all the donations from the North Brookfield Police Association's Toy Drive, somehow finding time to individually wrap each gift so they could be delivered to families on Christmas eve. Claudia had found her purpose – helping people and serving her town. The lights (and coffee) in her combination home/office were always on and the door was always open. Sometimes she'd come out of her office and find her friends sitting at the kitchen table – they just knew to come in if she couldn't answer the knock. She was happiest when her house was full.
Claudia leaves her 3 children, Raymond Beaudoin of North Brookfield (wife, Nancy), Randy Beaudoin of Rutland (wife Jennifer), and Cheryl Klem of Spencer; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, Martin H. Gardner of Rockledge, FL and Warren D. Gardner (wife Susan) of Millbury, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her first husband, Ronald L. Beaudoin who died October 21, 1990 and by her second husband, Harvey Thomasian who passed away on May 1, 2020. She is also predeceased by her brother Hilton (Sonny) Gardner and her sister, Nathalie (Kitty) Santor.
Services and burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Healthcare Center (online or addressed to 39 Queen Street, Worcester, MA 01610). Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert Street, North Brookfield.
