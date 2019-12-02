|
|
Claudyne Marie (Tassé) Pearson, 91
Worcester - Claudyne Marie (Tassé) Pearson, 91 passed quietly with family present on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
She resided at Goddard House in Worcester the past five years and previously lived at 41 Havelock Road. Claudyne married Rudolph W. "Rudy"' Pearson of Wheeling, WV in 1953, having a loving 47-year partnership. Rudy passed in 2000. She leaves two sons, Mark D. Pearson of Douglas, and Kurt D. Pearson of North Leominster.
Claudyne is the daughter of Paul C. and Antoinette (Desrosiers) Tassé. One of seven children, predeceased by Carolyn (Tassé) Best, Dr. Charles Tasse, Pierre Tasse, and her twin Claude Tasse. She is survived by two sisters, Dr. Jeanne M. Tassé of Marietta, Ohio, formerly of Paxton, MA, and Therese M. Hebert of Shrewsbury and Brewster, MA; many nieces and nephews.
Claudyne was an accomplished seamstress, having taught sewing at the Worcester Girls' Club and making dresses and alterations from her home. She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Worcester, having worked with the CYC, taught CCD, worked at bazaars, served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and doing accounting. Claudyne worked at Paul Revere Insurance as a cashier. She was also a nanny for 14 children. She was previously a member of Christ the King Parish, the Worcester Women's Club and Cercle Jeanne Mance. She was active in the Nimrod League of Holden in the seventies with Rudy and her son Kurt. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining in her home. Most of all she wanted to give to others with her time and love. Claudyne will be missed by many.
The funeral will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave., with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St, followed by burial in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, December 6 in the funeral home. Donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 551 Pleasant St, Worcester, MA 01602.
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019