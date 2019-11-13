Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
2019 - 2019
Clayton Parker Obituary
Clayton R. Parker, 79

Holden - Clayton R. Parker, 79, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

He leaves his three children, Robin Parker-Stewart of Florida, Darrin Parker and Jodi Parker, both of Maine; his brother, Carlton Parker of Holden; eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clayton was born in Holden, the son of Clifford R. and Geraldine E. (Locke) Parker. He was a machinist for many years at Norton Company in Worcester before retiring

A service to celebrate Clayton's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held at a later date at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
