Clifford O. Avey, 89Marlborough - Clifford O. Avey, 89, of Marlborough passed on June 3, 2020 after a strong battle against the COVID-19 virus. A life-long Marlborough resident and active participant in his hometown community, Cliff left a lasting impression on the many lives he touched. He was pre-deceased by his wife, and best friend of 53 years, Rose (Bilancieri) Avey who died in 2016, and by his siblings Donald Avey Sr, Rose Eloise Flanagan, Robert Avey, and Albert Avey.Cliff was born on August 20, 1930, son of the late Clifford J. and Florida M. (Champagne) Avey. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving as a Private First Class in the United States Air Force from 1951-1954. He served the City of Marlborough as the Tax Collector and Treasurer for twenty-two years before becoming the Manager of St. Mary's Credit Union, from 1981-1992. He continued to serve on the St. Mary's Board of Directors after retiring. Cliff was an active member of his former parish, St. Mary's Church, The Catholic Order of Forrester's where he served as Chief Ranger until 2018, and the Knights of Columbus, where he was a former Grand Knight. He was a member of the Marlborough Historical Society and served on the Board of Olde Marlborough. His love of community was rewarded in 2013 when he was honored as the Marlborough Heritage Hero.Cliff loved family and was proud to be a husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his three children, his daughters, Rose and her husband William Markey of Marlborough, Ellen and her husband Robert Charbonneau of Stow, Massachusetts, and his son Philip and his wife Shawna of Marlborough. Cliff (Pepere) is also survived by his six grandchildren, Nicholas Markey and his fiancé, Monica Lopez, Adam and Andrew Markey, Zachery, Heather and Brett Charbonneau, as well as his sister Carole Avey, of Marlborough, and his sister-in-law, Natalie Bilancieri of Marlborough, as well as many nieces and nephews.Cliff's family would like to thank the staff at Hearthstone Living Community, the dedicated staff at UMass Memorial - Marlborough Hospital and Beaumont Rehab Facility in Worcester for the tireless, kind, and compassionate care extended to Cliff.Cliff had a passion for learning and strongly believed in supporting access to higher education through scholarship to the surrounding communities. In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Cliff, can be made to: the Clifford O. Avey Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg Development 101 University Drive, Suite B4 Amherst,MA 01002 or to Hearthstone Living Community, 402 Hemenway Street, Marlborough, MA 01752, Attn: Eric Kessler.A private family memorial will be held, due to the pandemic.Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA