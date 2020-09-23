1/1
Clifford Cox Jr.
1958 - 2020
Clifford E. Cox Jr., 62

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Clifford "Clif" Edward Cox Jr., of Albuquerque New Mexico passed away on September 9, 2020. Clif was born to Clifford and Dorothy Cox in Worcester MA in 1958.

He graduated from St. John's High School of Shrewsbury MA in 1976 and was accepted in Worcester Museum of Art school, later attending High Tech Institute in Phoenix AZ. Clif also served in the United States Air Force as a tactical aircraft maintenance technician.

Clif worked cabling telephones, computers and managing networks for most of his career. Some of the highlights of his career include Raytheon in MA, installation of the call center infrastructure for Sitel in CO, the Georgia Dome, Interstate highway cameras, General Motors in Atlanta GA, the network transition for Y2K for the State of Arizona; the Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City; Central New Mexico Community College IT services in Albuquerque and the Facebook Facility in Los Lunas NM.

Clif enjoyed merging web development with his custom artwork painting and drawing. Clif mastered Native American beadwork that he learned on the reservation. He enjoyed playing online poker and gaming and restoring his 1976 Honda GL 1000 Gold Wing.

The most defining characteristic of Clif was his personal and close relationship with his God.

Clif was predeceased by his father Clifford Cox Sr. on May 3rd 2018.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Andrea Eccher Cox and his two children Nathan and Joy Cox of Albuquerque NM and his mother Dorothy Cox, his sisters Kathleen Lemire, Patricia Jancaterino, Lynn Ganz, Maureen DuVerger and his brother Thomas Cox and extended family and friends in Worcester MA, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

Clif was laid to rest on September 18th 2020 in Albuquerque NM.

There will be a memorial Mass to be held for Clif Jr. and his father Clifford Cox Sr. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Fales St. Worcester MA on Saturday October 24 at 4:00 PM EST.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
04:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
