Clifford P. LaPan
Worcester - Clifford P. LaPan, 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at UMass Hospital in Worcester.
Clifford is survived by his loving soul mate of sixteen years, Donna A. Damien; his children, Andrea Lennon and her husband Christopher of West Boylston, Joshua LaPan and his wife Kristina of Holden, and Nicholas Ellis-LaPan of Hudson; Donna's children, Michael Damien and his wife Amber of Nashua, NH, and Timothy Damien of North Grafton; two brothers, Richard LaPan, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Dennis and Boylston, and David LaPan and his wife Jeanne of Boylston; a sister, Susan Peterson and her husband Herb of Clinton; step-mother, Edna LaPan of Millbury; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Alexander, Sophia, Joseph, Adrianna, Austin, Leah, Landon, and Gabriella; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Donna's son, Mark Damien, Jr. in 2014. Cliff was born in Worcester son of the late, Richard and Janet (LaForce) LaPan, and grew up in Boylston, graduating from Tahanto Regional High School.
Cliff was a talented stylist and Master Colorist . He operated Hair Happenings in Marlborough for many years, before he shifted his focus and became a stylist at Lords and Ladies Salon in the Solomon Pond Mall from the first day the mall opened. He would later begin to enjoy his retirement years but continued to work with beloved clients a few days a week at Amalia's Hair Salon in Marlborough.
Cliff was a fun person who was truly a "hippie" at heart, with his calm and peaceful demeanor. He enjoyed fishing, photography, skiing, life at the beach, and special days on Martha's Vineyard. He was always "put together" and was a well-dressed man. He would strive to be on the "cutting edge" (no pun intended) of hair styles and the latest trends in beauty. Cliff was recognized for his fedora and alligator shoes and was always proud to be a man of distinction.
There are no services planned at this time, but a grande public memorial will be scheduled in the not too distant future, close to a beach and the landing strip of a biplane on Martha's Vineyard.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020