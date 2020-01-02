|
|
Clifford L. Peterson, 93
CHARLTON/AUBURN - Clifford L. "Cliff" Peterson, 93, of Charlton and formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on Sunday December 29, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the longtime companion of Judith Taft.
Cliff is survived by his children, Melinda M. Gauthier and her husband Mark of Sterling and Leonard S. "Lennie" Peterson and his fiancée Samantha Larocque of Kingston; grandchildren, Todd Rawley, Jacqueline Reidy, and Kevin Gauthier; great-grandchildren, Noah and Josie Gauthier, and Carly and Cam Reidy; son-in-law, Bruce T. Rawley of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. Cliff was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Coleman) Peterson; his second wife, Mildred (Allen) Peterson; his daughter, Christine L. Rawley; and his brother, Stanley Peterson.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Cliff's family between 4:00 and 7:00 PM on Monday January 6, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday January 7, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn, MA, with burial to follow. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020