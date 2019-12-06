|
Clifford Bradley Richardson, 77
West Boylston - Clifford B. Richardson, 77, passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 in Apache Junction, AZ after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his three children, Natalie Gagne and her husband Jerry of Hudson, MA, Matthew Richardson and his wife Lauren of Waltham, MA and Patrick Richardson of Wallace, ID. Cliff is also survived by five beloved grandsons, Kyle, Keith, Cole, Scott and Brett. Cliff was predeceased by his wife AnnMarie (Swanson) Richardson who passed away in 2012.
Cliff was born and raised in Rome, NY where he graduated from Rome Free Academy and went on to earn a Bachelors Degree in Engineering. He spent his career as a chemical engineer in the wire and cable industry. Cliff traveled extensively throughout Europe and South America, enjoyed riding his motorcycles and loved anything that had to do with trains.
The family will hold a private service at their convenience. Donations in Cliff's memory may be made to the () or National Railway Historical Society General Fund (NRHS.com).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019