Clifford S. Chesley, 86
Uxbridge - Clifford S. Chesley, 86, of Uxbridge and formerly of Whitinsville, passed away Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at Christopher House, Worcester.
Mr. Chesley had been employed as a blender for the Bay State Abrasive Co. in Westborough for 24 years. He later was employed at the Whitin Community Center in Whitinsville for over 10 years. He had once worked at The Mart in Grafton and the former Whitin Machine Works, Whitinsville.
Mr. Chesley was born in 1933 in Whitinsville, the son of the late Perley and Sadie (Cook) Chesley and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, his Gold Wing motorcycle, church, and his church family.
He is survived by three sons, Clifford S. Chesley, Jr. and his wife Darlene and Thomas W. Chesley, all of Whitinsville and Brian Chesley of Boston; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 daughters, Rebecca Forand and Jocelyn F. Nodine; 4 sisters, and one brother.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 AM in the Valley Chapel, 14 Hunter Road, Uxbridge. A reception will follow in the church's cafe.
A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 from 1 - 3 PM at the home of Jamie and Derek Patterson, 9 Linden St., Whitinsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Valley Chapel, 14 Hunter Road, Uxbridge, MA 01569.
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019