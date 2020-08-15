1/1
Clifton Elliott Sr.
1930 - 2020
Clifton J. Elliott, Sr (89)

Port St Lucie, Florida - Clifton J. Elliott, formerly from Auburn, Massachusetts passed away on August 14th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Born and raised in Worcester, Mass, Clifton was the son of the late Everett J. Elliott and Marion (May) Elliott. Clifton worked for Olsen Artesian Well Drilling while earning his degree from Worcester State College. In 1952 he moved to Winchester Ave in Auburn and in 1961 he moved to Central Street in Auburn where he raised his family.

Clifton was hired by Lodding Engineering Corporation on Sword Street in Auburn, where he worked for 45 years climbing the ladder from Draftsman, to Sales Manager to Engineering Consultant, traveling Worldwide.

After retiring from Lodding Engineering, he lived in Parrish, Florida until 2019 when he moved to Port St Lucie, Florida to live with his daughter.

Clifton is predeceased by his wife, Ethel (Robbie) Elliott, his son, Robert J. Elliott and his sisters, Shirley (Elliott) Bonnette, Pauline (Elliott) Bergeron and his brother, Everett Elliott.

Cliff is survived by his daughter, Deborah Elliott Doherty and her husband, James of Port St Lucie, Florida, his son, Clifton (Kip) Elliott and his fiancé, Rebecca Jackson of Fairborn, Ohio, Grandsons, Mark Cristaldi, Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Port St. Lucie, Fl., Jason Cristaldi of Toronto Canada, and James Elliott and his wife, Charis of Dayton, Ohio, Granddaughter, Anne Cristaldi Waters and her husband, Joseph of Fort Pierce, Florida and his loving great - grandchildren, Katelyn Cristaldi, Logan Pajuelo-Cristaldi, Connor Waters, Aubrilynn Waters, Tyler Waters, Micha Elliott and Stephen Elliott.

Clifton leaves his favorite niece, Betty (Bonnette) Plouffe of Worcester, Mass and his favorite nephew, Dickie Bonnette, of Charlton, Mass and favorite brother-in-law, Bruce Caupp of Arizona.

There will be a private service attended by immediate family.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
