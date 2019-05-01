|
Clinton E. Thompson
Leicester - Clinton E.Thompson 90 of Mesa, AZ., Salisbury N.C. and formerly of Leicester, MA passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 in Mesa. He leaves his wife of 17 years Vergie Duplisea Arnold Kohler Thompson; his children, Audrey Mckenney (Graham Lewis) of Orange, Valerie Thompson (Michael Tivnan) of Leicester, Craig Thompson (Patricia Wadden Thompson) of Brookfield, James Thompson (Meg Thompson) of Louisiana; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He also leaves his step children Tess Arnold of TN, Cathy Wright of VA, Rhonda Byler (Leroy Byler) of VA, Kelly Flickinger (Jay Flickinger) of VA, Randy Arnold (Donna Arnold) of VA, many nieces, nephews and good friends. He was predeceased by his first wife of 50 years Eileen M. Richard Thompson and his great grandson Peter J. Anderson. Born in Phillips ME. He was the first born of Laurel Frederick and Helen Netto Thompson. He served his country in the US Navy on the Destroyer USS Glennon 840. He retired from Kinefac Corp. in 1994.
Throughout his life he was known for helping anyone in need and it continued through his last day when he volunteered his time at a homeless woman's shelter. He loved to travel and was able to do quite a bit as he was blessed with good health. He loved animals of all kinds and they loved him. He enjoyed spending time outside in his gardens and sitting in the sun.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday May 11th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Cherry Valley American Legion Post, 167 Main St. Cherry Valley MA 01611.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 5, 2019