Clorina C. (Doyle) Menard Watters, 95
SPENCER - Clorina C. (Doyle) Menard Watters, 95, of Spencer, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center, W. Brookfield.
She leaves her daughters, Andrea L. Gordon of Spencer and Jane L. Menard of Melrose; three grandchildren, Gillian I. White of Cambridge, Patrick J. Gordon of Washington, DC and Daniel A. Menard of Cambridge. She is predeceased by her first husband Oscar Menard in 1970, her sister Irene C. Pitts and her son in law Jay J. Gordon and her second husband Robert Watters.
Clorina was a secretary for more than 30 years for the Spencer Highway Dept., retiring in 1986.
Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Harold A. and Evelyn C. (Fecteau) Doyle and later graduated from David Prouty High School. She loved reading, watching TV, weekly trips to the hairdresser and lunch at Five Loaves.
The family would like to thank the staff on Unit 2 at Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center for their kind and caring support.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 11 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be private for the family only in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA 01515.
