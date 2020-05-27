|
Clyde "Coop" Cooper, 65
Shrewsbury - Clyde H. "Coop" Cooper, 65 of Shrewsbury, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home on the shores of Lake Quinsigamond, with his loving husband at his bedside.
Coop, as he was affectionately called by all who knew him, was a gregarious person who delighted in being surrounded by friends and family. He always enjoyed a good party, an intimate dinner gathering, or quiet nights at home; wherever he was, he made sure all those around him were smiling and enjoying themselves as well.
Coop is survived by his loving husband, William "Billy" J. Barros; a son, Chad E. Cooper of Hilo, Hawaii; a daughter, Heidi B. Conner of Kingston, MA; two sisters, Gladys Mountain West Brookfield, and Sue Thibeault of Worcester; three grandchildren, Mason Conner, Chloe Conner, and Derrick Gordon, Jr.; several nieces and nephews. Coop was predeceased by two brothers, Carl Donald Cooper. Clyde H. Cooper was born in Worcester, son of the late, Elmer H. and Bertha (Smith) Cooper and has lived most of his life in Worcester and Shrewsbury.
Coop retired in 2015 from Office Supply Superstore, where he was the customer operations manager. He had previously been sales and operations manager at the Thomas Kinkade Gallery in Shrewsbury, where he enjoyed the opportunity to help customers make their homes and offices more beautiful with art. He was a graduate of Fanning High School in Worcester, where he focused on culinary arts; he earned his certification in culinary arts and was awarded the Paul Revere Bowl for artistic culinary design. He later attended Assumption College to study business management.
A Celebration of Coop's life will be held at a later date, when people can once again gather together and share wonderful memories and stories.
The family has entrusted Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 31, 2020