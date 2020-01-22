|
Coady C. O'Loughlin, 24
Clinton - Coady C. O'Loughlin, 24, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Coady was born in Concord, raised and educated in West Boylston and Clinton. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 2014, where he was a member of the varsity football and wrestling teams. Talented in woodworking and mechanics, Coady embarked on his career in construction, working for DM Crossman & Son, NorthStar Construction, and, most recently, with CCB in Portland, Maine, where he was a proud member of Labor Union 327. Blessed with good looks and a personality that would take over any room, Coady made friends wherever he landed and was always the life of the party. He was a leader filled with an abundance of talent. He was happy, he loved often and was the first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Coady had a great sense of humor and was quick to play practical jokes. He could fix anything he put his hands on, from home repairs to cars, engines, and machines. Above all he was a devoted son, brother, and friend.
Coady is survived by his father, William M. O'Loughlin; two sisters, Megan M. O'Loughlin; and Karrysa Waaramaa & husband Nick; his mother, Stacey Caldwell, and brother, Jacob Lambert. He leaves his companion Kelcy Shanley; his canine companions Bella and Champ, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and many dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his paternal grandparents John & Rosemary O'Loughlin.
Calling hours will be held from 4 until 7PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Funeral Service and burial will later be held privately. With a great love for his pit bulls, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Coady O'Loughlin to: Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020