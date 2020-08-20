1/1
Coleen Kearns
2021 - 2020
Framingham - Coleen Elizabeth "Leenster" Kearns, 29, joined the angels in heaven in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Framingham, MA on April 4, 1991, Coleen also had homes in Marlborough, MA, Bolton, MA, and Lauderdale-by-the-sea, FL.

A High Honors graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, class of 2009, Coleen went on to attend Worcester State College to pursue her dreams of studying journalism. She was a talented artist and writer, and had a passion for animals of every kind..

Coleen is survived by her mother, Kelly Ann Kearns of Millis/Natick, MA, her father, Thomas Paul Kearns, step mother Frances Kearns, brother Thomas Joseph and sister Jazmin all of Mattapoisett, MA, her sister, Shannon Lian Kearns of Keene, NH along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents William and Margaret Brien of Natick, MA, paternal grandparents Janet and Joseph Kearns of Natick, MA, aunt Dianne Hackett of Fort Lauderdale, FL, cousin Shane McGregor Kearns of Natick, MA, and her favorite cat, Dewey.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Serenity House

228 Concord St.

Framingham, Ma 01702

508-435-9040


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss. What a beautiful woman. May she Rest in Peace
