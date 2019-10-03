|
Colleen F. McDermott, 60
AUBURN - Colleen F. "Pup Pup" "Mémère" (Rooney) McDermott, 60, of Auburn, died unexpectedly on October 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Lon E. McDermott, who died in 2009.
The daughter of John Rooney and Lucille (Peloquin) Rooney, Colleen was born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, graduating from Auburn High School in 1976. After high school, she went on to attend Assumption College in Worcester and received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work in 1980. She married Lon, her high school sweetheart, on June 15, 1980. She started her 37 year career at the U.S. Post Office in Worcester, working as a postal clerk until retiring recently in August 2019.
Colleen is survived by her two children, Derek R. McDermott and his wife Kimberly of Auburn, Caitlin R. McDermott and her husband Christopher Stoppiello of Hopkinton; her parents, John and Lucille Rooney of Auburn; a granddaughter, Kelley Anne McDermott of Auburn; two sisters, Marybeth Looney and her husband Tim, Shawna R. Tibbetts and her husband Paul, all of Auburn; several nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and great-nephews, a large extend family, and many wonderful colleagues-turned-friends from the Post Office.
Family meant everything to Colleen and she always made time for those she loved. She fondly recalled memories of annual vacations spent on the Cape with her large family. She loved reading and was known to finish three or four novels a week.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Colleen's family between the hours of 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Colleen's name may be made to the . To leave a note of condolence for her family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019