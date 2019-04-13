Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen O'Connell-Tremble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen O'Connell-Tremble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Colleen O'Connell-Tremble Obituary
Colleen M. O'Connell-Tremble, 46

Millbury - Colleen M. O'Connell-Tremble, 46, passed away from unexpected cardiovascular complications in her home on Tuesday, April 9th.

Colleen leaves her husband, Thomas C. Tremble; three children, Darren P. O'Connell-Malkhassian, Tori O'Connell and Crystal H. O'Connell-Tremble all of Millbury; two brothers, John O'Connell and his wife, Michelle and Thomas O'Connell and his wife, Patricia all of Millbury; two sisters, Michelle Wilga and her husband, Michael of Dudley and Jennifer O'Connell of Millbury; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, John "Jack" and Barbara (Sullivan) O'Connell.

Colleen enjoyed going to concerts, car events and most of all she loved being surrounded by her family and friends in Millbury. She will be remembered for helping others and always being there for them when they needed her. Colleen's passion was taking care of the children and paying special attention to the care of her daughter, Tori. She was always able to light up the room with her smile.

Family and friends will honor and remember Colleen's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, April 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. The family requests flowers be omitted and memorial contributions may be made to the Colleen O'Connell-Tremble Memorial Trust c/o The Millbury Credit Union, 50 Main Street, MA 01527. The funds will be put towards the care of her handicapped daughter, Tori. Please visit Colleen's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now