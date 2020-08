Colleen A. (O'Sullivan) White, 49Holden - Colleen A ( O'Sullivan) White, 49 passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at home after a long illness. Colleen leaves her parents Sean and Sandra O'Sullivan of West Boylston; a brother- Christopher O'Sullivan and his wife Rebecca; a nephew Ryan O'Sullivan; a niece Catherine O'Sullivan; and a grand niece Eleanor Asadoorian, all of New Hampshire. She also leaves an aunt Linda Lee of Worcester and several aunts, uncles and cousins in Ireland. She loved her dog Teddy. He was her best friend.Colleen was born in Worcester, graduated from Burncoat high school class of 1989. She earned an associates degree for commercial art. She also graduated from Rob Roy's academy as a licensed nail technician. She loved drawing portraits of people and animals.Funeral services are private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Colleen's memory maybe made to either Worcester animal rescue league or The Shriners Children's Hospital . Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St., Worcester is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit