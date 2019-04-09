|
Collin C Williams, Jr.
Worcester - Collin C. Williams, Jr. a gentle giant with a smile and sense of humor to match passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home.
Collin was born, raised and has lived in Worcester all his life, a son of Collin C. Williams Sr. and Cheryl Ann Cantiani-Williams. He graduated from North High School and furthered his education at Quinsigamond Community College.
Collin is survived by his mother, Cheryl Cantiani-Williams, his maternal grandfather, Paul Cantiani Sr., an uncle and aunt, Paul Cantiani, Jr. and Leanny Cantiani all of Worcester; three nephews, Lenox, Landen and Liam Cantiani; several other, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. He joins in heaven his maternal grandmother, Claire Cantiani who passed away in 2015.
Collin was a young man who enjoyed his friends and family, music and life. He will be sorely missed.
Funeral services and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019