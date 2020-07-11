Concetta M. (Russo) Coughlin, 99
West Boylston - Concetta M. "Connie" (Russo) Coughlin, 99, lifelong resident of West Boylston, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born in West Boylston, daughter of Saverio and Rose (Bucca) Russo. Connie was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and worked many years at Wachusett Country Club. Connie and her late husband Charlie traveled extensively both here in the United States and Europe. She was a people person, enjoyed playing Bingo and her many trips to the casino.
Connie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles H. Coughlin in 2016 and their son, Charles "Spud" Coughlin in 2013. She was also predeceased by her five siblings, Rocco, Salvatore, and Albert Russo, Mary Natale and Lucy Misilo. She is survived by many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and great-great nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services and burial at Mt. Vernon Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Concetta's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516 , Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Arrangements are under the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 W. Boylston Street, W. Boylston. To place a message of condolence, please visit www.faybrothers.com