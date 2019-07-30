|
Concetta (Misale) Ekstrom, 86
WORCESTER - Concetta "Connie" (Misale) Ekstrom, 86, died peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She leaves her husband of 64 years, Robert H. Ekstrom Sr., 2 sons, Robert H. Ekstrom, Jr. and wife Sandra J. Ekstrom of Carlsbad, CA, Stephen J. Ekstrom of Millbury, 6 grandchildren, Randolph Ekstrom of Sprakers, NY, Lee Stephen Ekstrom and his wife Jamie Lynn Brooks of Shrewsbury, Steven Ekstrom of Merritt Island, FL, Ericka R. Ekstrom of New York, NY, Jenna R. Durney of Seattle, WA and Jerry G. Condron of Vista, CA, 6 Great- grandchildren, Violet, Morgan, Stephen, Katie, Cassandra and Kaelynn, 3 brothers, John Misale and wife Constance of Mansfield, CT, Donald Misale and wife Jean and Dominic Misale and wife Linda, both of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Angela Adams.
Connie was born in Providence, RI, the daughter of Salvatore C. and Felicia Rose (Tripodi) Misale. Connie was a graduate of Quinsigamond College and New Hampshire College. She worked as an LPN in Psychiatric nursing, was a floral arranger and worked in sales. Connie had always hoped to become an educator and while that dream did not become an official reality, she was a teacher in many aspects of her life, teaching her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews to lead, serve and to play. She lived her whole life in the Grafton hill section of Worcester where she raised her children.
Connie lived her entire life in service to others. She was a long time member of All Saints Church where she was a lay minister and Christian Ed. Director. She was a 50 year member of the Civil Air Patrol, Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, and commander of the Worcester squadron. Her community service included volunteering with the Worcester Senior Center, Friendly House, Cub Scouts and the PTA. Connie was very talented in floral design, sewing, knitting and crocheting.
A Visiting Hour will be held from 10-11am. on Saturday, August 3rd in All Saints Church, 10 Irving St., followed by a Life Celebration Service at 11am. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019