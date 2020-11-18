1/1
Concetta Young
1945 - 2020
Concetta (Porciello) Young, 75

Clinton - Concetta "Connie" Young, 75, of Harwich Port passed away peacefully in the care and comfort of her family on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Connie was born and raised in Clinton the daughter of James and Mary (Hanlon) Porciello. She graduated from Clinton High School, and St. Joseph's College, class of 1968. She taught school in Shrewsbury for several years before devoting herself to being a fulltime home maker. Beloved and devoted wife of 50 years to John F. Young of Harwich Port. She leaves her daughter Margot and her husband Joe, her son Jack and his wife Lilly and her son James and his wife Amy. She cherished family more than anything, especially her eight grandchildren. They all thought "Nonnie" was the best. She was predeceased by her brother Peter Porciello of Winslow, Maine.

Connie cherished raising her family in the country town of Bolton, where she was an active community member. She loved spending summers with her family and friends in the village of Harwich Port. Connie was a leader and organizer of many neighborhood activities. In 2004, Connie and John washed ashore as fulltime residents of Harwich Port. Her home was her happy place, always warm and welcoming to all. Her saying was "breeze in, breeze out and have a good time." She had a love of antiques which landed her at Skinner's in Bolton and later at Sandwich Antique Center. Connie was always up for a good yard sale. She was an avid skier and was lucky to teach her children and 8 grandchildren the joy of skiing. Connie enjoyed traveling, especially visiting friends in Europe. Cooking and celebrating the holidays were always special to Connie and she looked forward to having a house full of family laughing and smiling. She loved to teach her grandchildren about holiday traditions and cooking delicious foods. Her sense of humor, enthusiasm and smile will be missed.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Connie's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
