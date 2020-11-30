Congetta DiBenedetto
Shrewsbury - Congetta M. "Connie" (Infrato) DiBenedetto 90, a lifelong Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully November 29, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Connie was born in Worcester, one of five children of Italian immigrants, Angelo and Frances (Cirelli) Infrato. Raised in Worcester, Congetta married the "Love of her life" Peter "Black Pete" DiBenedetto in 1953 and moved to Shrewsbury, spending the next 57 years raising their family with faith, love and devotion until Peter passed away in 2010. Connie continued to live in the family home until her passing.
She is survived by her two devoted children, Gina DiBenedetto of Worcester, and Nicholas DiBenedetto with whom she lived: Many nieces, nephews, and extended family members including the Astrella boys Alex and Joey that she considered grandchildren. In addition to her husband, a brother, Frank Infrato, and three sisters, Loretta Bernier, Rita Carpino, and Anna Umphrey all predeceased her.
Connie was a member of St Anne's Church, she loved to dance, travel and especially be in the company of her family. The holiday's, special occasions and family celebrations were the most important to her. These were her special moments.
Her celebration of Christian burial Mass will be held Thursday, December 3rd at 11:00 am in St Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Rd. COVID restrictions of face masks and social distancing is required in church. Burial next to Pete will follow in Mt View Cemetery. Calling hours are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Central Mass Veterans Inc., 60 Grove Street Worcester. The DiBenedetto family would like to the Doctors, Nurse's, and staff, especially her nurse Jilda, of the Christopher House for the care compassion and comfort they gave to Connie.
The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Live streaming is available at www.mercadantefuneral.com/liveservices
